Woman accused of slashing 18 police car tires

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is accused of slashing the tires on eight police vehicles one day after her arrest.

The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Eunice A. Fisher is charged with first-degree property damage.

A caller told police at 3 a.m. Sunday that a burglary was in progress at a bank. It turned out to be a hoax, but Raytown officers who responded to the call found out a total of 18 tires were flat on eight police vehicles. Damage is estimated at around $2,500.

Police say surveillance video shows Fisher damaging the tires. The officer reviewing the video recognized Fisher — he had arrested her the day before.

Fisher does not have a listed attorney. She is on probation for drug, motor vehicle tampering and burglary convictions.

