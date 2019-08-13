Woman accused of going through I-10 closure to get to party

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old allegedly driving impaired sped through a freeway closure in Ahwatukee last weekend so she could get to a birthday party.

Phoenix police say Luz Areli Lamas was driving at least 100 mph (161 kph) when she went through the Interstate 10 closure around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

TV station ABC15 reports the woman allegedly fled from authorities and nearly hit a parked police vehicle with officers inside before crashing her car on the curb.

Lamas has been booked into jail on suspicion of DUI, speeding, reckless driving, unlawful flight from law enforcement and aggravated assault on an officer.

Her bond is set at $5,000.

It was unclear Monday if Lamas has a lawyer yet for her case.

___

Information from: KNXV-TV, http://www.abc15.com