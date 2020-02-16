https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Wichita-police-investigate-fatal-shooting-in-15061024.php
Wichita police investigate fatal shooting in man's home
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a man was found at his home with multiple gunshot wounds before he died at a hospital.
Police say a 45-year-old woman called officers after she found her friend unresponsive at his home shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.
Paramedics took 35-year-old James Winston to a hospital where he died. Police said he had been shot several times.
No arrests were reported immediately on Sunday.
