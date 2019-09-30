Wichita mom, her boyfriend arrested in 2-year-old's death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 24-year-old Wichita woman and her boyfriend are jailed after her 2-year-old son was found dead at their home.

Wichita police say the case is currently considered a child death investigation. An autopsy will determine how the boy died on Sunday.

Capt. Brent Allred said Stephanie Aviles is being held on suspicion of aggravated child endangerment and 31-year-old Bernardo Gonzalez-Mejia faces possible child abuse charges.

The Wichita Eagle reports Allred said the boy had extensive bruising on his body at the time of his death.

Allred said Aviles left the boy with Gonzeles-Mejia to run errands. He called her to say the boy wasn't breathing and she called 911. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

To other young children living at the home are in protective custody.

