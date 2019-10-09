Wichita man sentenced to federal prison for store robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for robbing a convenience store last year.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister's office said the sentence was imposed Tuesday on 39-year-old Willie Smith. He pleaded guilty to a single robbery charge in June.

U.S. District Judge John Broomes also ordered Smith to be supervised for three years after his release and to pay $561 in restitution.

Authorities said Smith robbed the convenience store by showing the clerk what appeared to be a revolver and demanding money. When investigators searched his apartment later, they found a black BB gun.

Authorities allege that Smith also used the BB gun robberies of another convenience store and a liquor store in Wichita in 2018.