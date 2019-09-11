Wellington police: 1 dead after shooting; officer unhurt

WELLINGTON, Utah (AP) — Wellington police say one person is dead following a shooting involving a police officer who was not injured.

Police did not immediately release additional information on the circumstances of the Tuesday night shooting other than that the person killed was male.

A multi-agency team led by the Carbon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Wellington is 104 miles (125 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City.