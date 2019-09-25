Wastewater treatment supervisor arrested on theft charges

BANDON, Ore. (AP) — A longtime wastewater treatment plant supervisor in an Oregon coastal town has been arrested on theft and misconduct charges after an investigation.

The World reports according to the Bandon Police Department, William Nielson was arrested Monday on one count each of first-degree theft and second-degree theft and two counts of official misconduct.

Police say Nielson's arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by local police and the Oregon State Police into alleged thefts from the City of Bandon.

Nielson has worked for the city for 22 years.

City manager Robert Mawson says Nielsen was put on administrative leave during the investigation and remains on leave. He was booked at the Coos County Jail Monday and released.

The city confirmed Tuesday that an investigation of another city employee is also underway.

It wasn't known if Nielson has a lawyer.

