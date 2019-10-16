Washington state deputies arrest woman for alleged assault

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Washington state county deputies have arrested a woman after her 7-year-old stepdaughter told an elementary teacher that the woman reportedly assaulted her.

The Everett Herald reports that the 28-year-old woman is under investigation for assault after she reportedly strangled, beat the girl with a baseball bat and held a knife up to her throat.

Authorities say the Everett area woman was booked Monday into the Snohomish County Jail.

Authorities say the girl told an interviewer of multiple instances of abuse and also drew pictures depicting her mother holding a knife in one picture and a baseball bat in another.

The father says his daughter has made up stories before and that the woman didn't hit their children anymore because of past reports to Child Protective Services.

