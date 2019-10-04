Washington man pleads not guilty in fatal shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder after authorities accused him of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others.

KOMO-TV reported Thursday that 20-year-old Bryce Amir Hardy entered his plea Thursday and is being held on $2 million bail.

Authorities say Hardy was also charged with first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in the Sept. 13 shooting at a Seattle light-rail station.

Police believe the shooting was connected to an argument among three men on downtown streets that moved below ground to the Westlake tunnel station.

The King County Medical Examiner's office says 21-year-old Dawda Corr died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the two injured are expected to recover.

It wasn't known if Hardy has a lawyer.

