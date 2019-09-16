Vols' Banks arrested after traffic stop shows active warrant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks was arrested early Sunday morning after a records check during a traffic stop revealed he had an active warrant for failure to appear on an earlier charge.

University of Tennessee police said Banks made an illegal U-turn Sunday shortly before 4 a.m. Police said they arrested Banks for having an active warrant for failure to appear in court following a July 17 citation on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe said "we are aware of the situation" and added that "it was related to an unresolved traffic violation which he has now resolved."

Banks has alternated between linebacker and running back since arriving at Tennessee last year. The sophomore had two interceptions Saturday in a 45-0 victory over Chattanooga, making him the first Tennessee linebacker to pick off two passes in a game since Mark Burns did it against Mississippi in 1981.

