Virginia woman charged with killing teen daughter

PALYMYRA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been charged with murder in the December 2018 death of her 19-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Officials reported Friday that a Fluvanna County grand jury has indicted 49-year-old Suzanne Mirsky of Scottsville on charges of murder, four counts of felony child abuse and two counts of animal cruelty. Mirsky was arrested on Monday.

Investigators said Kayla Mirsky died while in the care of her mother, but they have not released details of her death. The child abuse charges are related to other children, according to authorities.

Mirsky is scheduled for a court appearance on March 27.