Virginia man pleads guilty in girlfriend's shooting death

RUSTBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty in the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, who prosecutors say he killed last year in a fit of jealous rage.

The News & Advance reports 26-year-old Marquie Brandon Williams faces the possibility of life in prison after entering the plea Wednesday.

Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul McAndrews said prosecutors believe that because Lisa Henderson of Appomattox broke off her relationship with Williams, he "wiped her from the Earth." He called the crime "unconscionable."

Henderson's body was found in a wooded area days after she went missing.

The newspaper reports sobs could be heard in the courtroom as McAndrews described the shooting. He said Henderson's body had nine gunshot wounds.

A second man who prosecutors say helped kill Henderson also faces a murder charge in connection with the case.

