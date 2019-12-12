Virginia city breaks record with 2 homicides in 1 night

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two fatal shootings that happened in one night are under investigation in a Virginia city and news outlets say the killings broke the city's record for number of homicides in one year.

Two men were shot and killed Wednesday night in Petersburg, police Capt. Emanuel Chambliss said in a release. One man was found wounded on a road and another was found with a gunshot wound in the hallway of an apartment building. Both were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead. It's unclear whether the shootings are related.

“Just about every day, we're taking guns off the streets, trying to make the streets safer,” Chambliss said. “We're just asking the people who are out here committing the crimes to put the weapons down. It's senseless.”

The shooting deaths are the city's 19th and 20th homicides this year, according to news outlets.

Authorities have not named any suspects or announced any arrests.