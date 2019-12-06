Vermont woman's death ruled homicide; fiance presumed dead

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — The death of a 28-year-old Vermont woman has been ruled a homicide after her body was found in her home in early November.

The death certificate for Hanna Keyes, of Winooski, showed the cause and manner of death was compression to her neck and chest when she was assaulted by another person, according to The Burlington Free Press.

Authorities found Keyes' body on Nov. 2 after her employer requested a welfare check when she failed to show up for work, Winooski Police Chief Rick Hebert said.

Police announced that the only person of interest in the young mother's death is her fiance, Keith Gaston, who was presumed dead after officials found surveillance video showing him jumping head-first into the Winooski River on Nov. 1.

The video does not show Gaston resurface from the water. Authorities determined that he was likely dead due to the strength and depth of the water at the time. His body has not been recovered.