Utah FedEx manager charged in $1M suspected fraud scheme

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a FedEx Ground manager on accusations that he accepted bribes from multiple Utah truck company owners who paid more than $1 million to secure hundreds of millions in revenue over the last 10 years.

Ten people were charged Monday in U. S. District Court including 47-year-old Bountiful resident Ryan Lee Mower.

Indictments say Mower was the highest-ranking FedEx Ground employee in the state from at least 2008 to October 2019. He faces 51 counts for exploiting his position for financial gain.

U.S. officials say Mower and others fraudulently obtained contracts for FedEx shipments, allowed unauthorized runs, boosted miles and accepted payments for ghost runs.

Mower doesn't have a listed attorney in court records.

FedEx Ground spokeswoman Meredith Miller said in a statement the company is disappointed by the "egregious" actions and is cooperating with authorities.