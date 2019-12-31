Use of Taser on 70-year-old woman spurs investigation

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's office said Monday it would launch an internal investigation into why deputies used a Taser three times on a 70-year-old woman after she tried to stop them from coming into her home on her birthday.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office will look into whether the agency's protocol was followed, officials said.

The Bradenton Herald reports that deputies went to Barbara Pinkney’s home Thursday, on her 70th birthday, with an arrest warrant for her grandson, who was wanted on a charge of violating his probation. When Pinkney repeatedly refused to let them inside, Deputy Jason Riley tried to enter the home as she tried to shut the door on him.

Riley grabbed Pinkney by the wrist with the intent of arresting her for obstruction when she pushed him in the chest, an arrest warrant said.

Riley then used the stun gun on the woman and when it seemed to have no effect, he did it two more times, the arrest report said.

Pinkney was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction. Online court records showed no attorney listed for her.