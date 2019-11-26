Ukraine focuses on uprooting corruption amid US scrutiny

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, foreground left, and his wife Olena Zelenska hold candles as they walk to a memorial in Independent Square (Maidan) in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The memorial is dedicated to people who died in clashes with security forces in 2013 during protests sparked by then President Viktor Yanukovych’s decision in November 2013 to freeze ties with the West and tilt toward Moscow. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) less Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, foreground left, and his wife Olena Zelenska hold candles as they walk to a memorial in Independent Square (Maidan) in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ukraine focuses on uprooting corruption amid US scrutiny 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rode into office this year on a pledge to tackle the corruption that was rife under his two most recent predecessors.

Analysts and activists have given him strong marks so far, which is why recent descriptions in Washington of Ukraine as a graft-ridden country are especially stinging for officials in Kyiv.

In the first months of his administration, Zelenskiy has managed to win quick passage of anti-corruption legislation to identify illegal wealth held by officials, create a special anti-corruption court that the West had for years urged be established, and start up a hotline for whistleblowers to report wrongdoing.

Still, Zelenskiy faces massive challenges while trying to end the nation’s long legacy of corruption.