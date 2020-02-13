US woman wanted for husband's slaying arrested in Rome

ROME (AP) — An American woman wanted in the 2002 death of her husband, whose remains were so badly burned they weren’t identified for more than a decade, has been arrested in Rome, police said.

Rome police said Thursday they arrested Beverly McCallum after she checked into a small Rome hotel. Italian hotels are required to register guests in an online system linked to a police database. The process revealed that McCallum had an international arrest warrant against her, according to a police spokeswoman who declined to give her name in line with police policy.

U.S. authorities had been seeking to extradite McCallum from Pakistan, where she was believed to have been living, to stand trial in her husband's killing. He was beaten and suffocated,and his body was dumped and burned in a blueberry patch in western Michigan.

Calls to the U.S. Embassy weren’t immediately returned.