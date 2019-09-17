US narcotics agent admits role in drug trafficking scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal narcotics agent has admitted his role in a decadelong drug conspiracy that took thousands of kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico to New York.

Fernando Gomez recently pleaded guilty to selling weapons and divulging law enforcement information to a murderous drug trafficking ring.

Prosecutors say the former U.S. Marine infiltrated the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2011 by lying during his hiring about his ties to criminals.

After becoming an agent, Gomez helped the drug trafficking ring evade detection from law enforcement.

In pleading guilty, Gomez also admitted to improperly accessing DEA records on a cooperator he perceived as a threat to the drug ring.

He faces as many as 20 years behind bars at his November sentencing.

A message was left with Gomez's defense attorney seeking comment.