US Marine charged with illegally flying guns into Haiti

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a U.S. Marine caught smuggling guns into Haiti told investigators he wanted to help the country’s military learn marksmanship and defeat “thugs” causing instability.

An indictment last week in a North Carolina federal court charges Jacques Yves Duroseau with smuggling firearms. The indictment also lists a variation of his surname as Durosau.

Prosecutors say Duroseau flew from North Carolina to Haiti with baggage including eight firearms but lacked needed licenses to take them abroad.

He was taken into custody by Haitian authorities and ultimately questioned by U.S. Navy investigators. The indictment says he told investigators he intended to help the Haitian Army “defeat the thugs that have been creating” instability in the country.

The electronic court document doesn’t list an attorney who can speak on Duroseau’s behalf.