Trucker arrested in series of decades-old rape cases

CLEARFIELD, Utah (AP) — A long-haul trucker suspected of breaking into homes and sexually assaulting women has been arrested in connection to several decades-old cases in Utah and Wyoming.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Clearfield Police Chief Kelly Bennett said Thursday that 69-year-old Mark Douglas Burns has been charged in two rape cases in Utah, but they expect more victims to come forward as he frequently travelled for work.

Bennett said many of the alleged victims lived in apartment complexes near trucking routes. Burns would usually enter through an unlocked sliding-glass door and carry a weapon with him.

Utah police have asked agencies throughout the West to look at DNA samples from similar unsolved rape cases.

Burns is being held in the Davis County Jail without bail. No attorney was immediately listed for him.