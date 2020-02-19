Truck driver sentenced to 3 years for crash that killed 2

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A truck driver in a Rhode Island crash that killed two people in a van has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Ilkham Akhmedov, 44, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest in December to two counts of driving to endanger resulting in death, WPRI-TV reported.

Akhmedov was driving a car carrier on Interstate 195 in East Providence, Rhode Island, when he crashed into a van and crushed it between another tractor-trailer in October 2017, authorities said. The van’s passengers, Steven Magan, 40, and Axel Moran, 38, both of Massachusetts, died.

Prosecutors said Akhmedov had falsified his driving logs and was running on only a few hours of sleep prior to the crash.

Akhmedov addressed the court through a Russian translator and told the victims' families he was “profoundly sorry."

After his prison term, Akhmedov will be on probation for five years and barred from driving for two years.