Troopers seek driver in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are looking for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

News outlets report Jeffrey Jay Wurtz was killed Saturday night. He was 44 years old.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Wurtz wasn't wearing a helmet and "appeared to have laid down his motorcycle" before he was hit.

Trooper Tyler Tidwell says Wurtz was struck by a vehicle heading in the same direction on Interstate 20. The Highway Patrol is asking for help in identifying the driver.