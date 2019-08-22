Trial in former NBA player's slaying postponed by judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A trial in the fatal shooting of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been postponed to allow defense attorneys to review additional evidence presented in the case.

Billy Turner had been scheduled to face trial Sept. 16 on first-degree murder and other charges. But Judge Lee Coffee postponed the trial during a hearing Thursday after attorneys requested a delay.

Authorities say Turner and Wright's ex-wife conspired to kill the retired player. Wright's body was found in a field in Memphis, Tennessee, in July 2010. Sherra Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder in June and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Defense attorney John Keith Perry said the evidence wasn't presented earlier because of an oversight by prosecutors. A trial date could be set at a September hearing.