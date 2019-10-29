Trial begins for man charged with killing 2 police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A trial is underway for the man accused of fatally shooting two Ohio police officers responding to a 911 hang-up call.

A Franklin County jury was chosen and heard opening arguments Monday in the potential death penalty case against 32-year-old Quentin Smith, of Westerville.

The suburban Columbus man is charged in the February 2018 shooting of Westerville police Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.

They were responding to a hang-up call from Smith's wife involving a domestic dispute. Authorities say Smith was wounded and the officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire as they entered his home.

Smith pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges.

If jurors reach the phase of considering whether to recommend capital punishment, a judge has agreed they can hear from the slain officers' relatives.