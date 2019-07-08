Trial beginning for man accused in Milwaukee officer's death

FILE--In this undated file photo provided by the Milwaukee County Jail shows Jordan Fricke. Fricke's trial on charges he fatally shot Milwaukee police officer Matthew Rittner on Feb. 6, started Monday. The 17-year police veteran was helping to serve a search warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex when he was killed. Twenty-seven-year-old Fricke of Milwaukee is charged with four felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. (Milwaukee County Jail via AP, File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused in the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer is going on trial.

Jordan Fricke is accused of killing 35-year-old Officer Matthew Rittner on Feb. 6. The 17-year police veteran was helping to serve a search warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex when he was killed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Fricke of Milwaukee is charged with four felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A jury of 15 was selected Monday. He is jailed on $1 million bond.

According to the criminal complaint, police announced their presence several times and said they had a warrant. Rittner made a hole in the door with a battering ram, and Fricke fired four rounds through that hole, striking Rittner in the chest.