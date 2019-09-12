Tree of Life synagogue will get 9/11 survivor tree seedlings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seedlings from the 9/11 survivor tree will be donated and planted in Pittsburgh as a memorial for the mass shooting at Tree of Life synagogue that killed 11 people.

The Callery pear tree was found in the rubble after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center and nursed back to health. The nonprofit that runs the 9/11 memorial where the tree is now located began sending out seedlings in 2013 to areas affected by violence or disaster.

9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald says the survivor tree symbolizes resilience following tragedy.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports Las Vegas and Marathon, Greece will also receive seedlings this year.

A gunman killed 58 people during a mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017. More than 100 people died in wildfires in Greece last year.

