Protesters block roads near Hong Kong airport

Firemen try to douse fire after protesters set fire to barricades and vandalized signages at Tung Chung near airport in Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept.1, 2019. Train service to Hong Kong's airport was suspended Sunday as pro-democracy demonstrators gathered there, while protesters outside the British Consulate called on London to grant citizenship to people born in the former colony before its return to China.

HONG KONG (AP) — Anti-government protesters used burning barricades to block roads near Hong Kong's airport and damaged a train station Sunday following a night of violent clashes with police.

The express train and some bus service to the airport on the outlying island of Chek Lap Kok were suspended. Some passengers walked to the airport, one of Asia's busiest, carrying their luggage.

Hong Kong has been the scene of tense anti-government protests for nearly three months. The demonstrations began in response to a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include other grievances and demands for more democracy and the resignation of the semiautonomous Chinese territory's leader.

The protests are an embarrassment to China's ruling Communist Party ahead of Oct. 1 celebrations of its 70th anniversary in power.

The protesters complain Beijing and the government of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam are eroding the autonomy and civil liberties promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

On Sunday, the MTR Corp. suspended train service to the airport after several hundred protesters gathered there following calls online to disrupt transportation. They blocked buses arriving at the airport but police in riot helmets kept them out of the terminal.

The government said some protesters threw objects at police, and that iron poles, bricks and rocks were thrown onto tracks of the airport train.

After protesters began to stream away from the airport late in the afternoon, some attacked a train station in the adjacent Tung Chung area. They used metal bars to smash lights and broke open a fire hose valve, sending water gushing across the floor.

Protesters set up barricades on two adjacent streets and set fire to some of them. Firefighters arrived a few minutes later to douse the blaze.

The protests followed a night of violent clashes between protesters and police.

On Saturday, protesters threw gasoline bombs at government headquarters. Police stormed a subway car and hit passengers with clubs and pepper spray.

A total of 63 people were arrested at the Mong Kok, Yau Ma Tei and Prince Edward subway stations, police announced. The youngest was a 13-year-old accused of possessing two gasoline bombs.

The protests erupted in early June in Hong Kong, whose 7.4 million people were promised a "high degree of autonomy" under an agreement between Beijing and London.

Opponents saw the proposed extradition bill as an erosion of that "one country, two systems" framework. It would have allowed crime suspects to be sent to the mainland, where the Communist Party controls the court system.

Lam, Hong Kong's leader, suspended work on the law but protesters want it withdrawn completely. They also have called for Lam's resignation and democratic elections.

Also Sunday, demonstrators outside the British Consulate called on London to grant citizenship to people born before the former colony was returned to China.

About 200 protesters waved British flags and chanted "Equal rights now!" and "Stand with Hong Kong!"

A saxophonist in dark glasses played "God Save the Queen," the British national anthem.

Many wanted Britain to grant citizenship to people born in Hong Kong before 1997. London refused, instead giving people in the colony "British National Overseas" passports that can be used for travel but not settle in the United Kingdom.

"I hope the British government can change its nationality law," said a protester, Gary Law.

On Saturday, protesters took to the streets after police refused permission for a march to mark the fifth anniversary of a decision by China against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong.

Two police officers fired warning shots into the air after being surrounded by protesters, the government said. It was the second time police fired warning shots, following an incident the previous weekend.

Associated Press journalists Joe McDonald in Beijing and Raf Wober in Hong Kong contributed to this report.