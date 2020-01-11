Three more arrested in shooting involving off-duty officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say they have arrested three additional suspects in an incident in which an off-duty police officer shot and wounded a teenager who attempted to rob her and her husband.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 19-year-old Edwin Herrera and 27-year-old Devin Clayton Jacobs on Friday. Each is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree burglary.

A 17-year-old juvenile also was arrested Friday. He is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Authorities are not releasing his name because of his age.

The three were arrested in connection with a Dec. 27 incident in which several people reportedly approached officer Emily Bishop and her husband in a parking lot shortly after midnight and attempted to rob them.

Bishop drew her service weapon and fired, wounding a 17-year-old. According to police, the suspects fired back before fleeing.

The boy is recovering from non-life threatening injuries. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on a law enforcement officer, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say the same suspects are believed to have committed a burglary and armed robbery of a resident in the same apartment complex just minutes prior to the officer-involved shooting incident.

Bishop has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure anytime an officer fires a weapon.