Third man charged in fatal shooting of night club guard

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago city worker has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a nightclub security guard.

Michael Matthews faces first-degree murder and mob action charges in the March 8 shooting of Thurman Bailey outside Sound Bar. Previously charged in Bailey's death were 34-year-old Jon Elliot Poole and 37-year-old Armond Williams. Both have pleaded not guilty.

During Monday's bond hearing, prosecutors say Matthews fought with the nightclub's security people the week before the shooting. Prosecutors allege Matthews objected to a pat-down search when he tried to enter the club. Matthews returned to the club the day of the shooting with Williams and Poole, who prosecutors say shot the 28-year-old Bailey.

Matthews' bail was set at $500,000 with electronic monitoring. City officials say the 41-year-old resigned from the Department of Transportation on Friday.