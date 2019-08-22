Theft charge dropped in Tennessee against Cards assistant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville assistant football coach Cortney Braswell has returned to the program after a felony theft charge against him in Tennessee was dropped.

Braswell had been on paid administrative leave since his June arrest following the May 29 indictment by a Hamilton County grand jury on one count of theft over $1,000. The Tennessee Comptroller's office had said Braswell was coaching Central High School in Harrison, Tennessee, in 2016-17 when two semipro football teams paid to use that school's field for their home games. Investigators say Braswell pocketed at least $2,480 rather than turn it over to the school.

The Hamilton County Criminal Court web site shows that Judge Barry A. Steelman dismissed the charge against Braswell on Wednesday. Braswell thanked Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield and many others for their support in a statement to The Associated Press. He added, "I look forward to continuing my work with Cardinal Football."

Chattanooga's Times Free Press first reported about the dismissal of charges against Braswell.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/id1138957862?mt=2