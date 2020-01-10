The Latest: Ukrainian investigators examine plane fragments

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The latest on Iran-related developments (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Iranian authorities have given Ukrainian investigators access to the fragments of the plane that crashed earlier this week and they were examined late Thursday, according to a statement by the Ukrainian president’s office.

“It is too early on in the investigation to reveal specific details,” the statement says.

The president’s office also says DNA is being collected from relatives of Ukrainians who died in the crash in order to identify the bodies.

9 a.m.

Iran has invited Boeing to take part in the investigation into a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week at a time of soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran, killing all 176 people on board, state media reported Friday.

The move came after Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike.