The Latest: R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex charges

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on R. Kelly's arraignment in Brooklyn federal court (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually exploited young women and girls who attended his concerts.

The R&B singer was denied bail Friday in a Brooklyn federal courtroom packed with his supporters.

Prosecutors argued that Kelly poses a flight risk and a danger to the community.

His defense attorneys sought his release so that he could better fight charges they have dismissed as "groupie remorse."

Kelly is accused of using his fame to recruit young women and girls into having illegal sexual activity. Prosecutors say he isolated them from friends and family and demanded they call him "Daddy."

Defense attorneys say the alleged victims sought out Kelly's attention and "pined to be with him."

Kelly also faces child pornography charges in Chicago.

1:15 a.m.

R&B singer R. Kelly is due in a New York City court for an arraignment on charges he sexually abused women and girls.

The jailed Kelly was scheduled to appear Friday in federal court in Brooklyn.

The 52-year-old was arrested last month and detained in Chicago last month in a separate child pornography case.

The New York case centers on allegations he exploited women and girls, including some recruited by his entourage at his concerts. Court papers say he paid for one of them to travel to a Long Island show in 2017 and gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

A lawyer for Kelly has said his accusers are "disgruntled groupies." He's asked a New York judge to grant him bail and is seeking the same ruling in Chicago.