The Latest: Footage shows apparent shooting in Germany

Police officers cross a wall at a crime scene in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. A gunman fired several shots on Wednesday in the German city of Halle. Police say a person has been arrested after a shooting that left two people dead. (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on a shooting in eastern Germany (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

A video broadcast by a German television station appears to show a man in a helmet and an olive-colored top firing shots in the eastern city of Halle.

The clip shown by regional public broadcaster MDR shows the man getting out of a car and firing four shots from behind the vehicle from a long-barreled gun.

It wasn't clear what he was shooting at.

Police say two people were killed in Halle on Wednesday but many details remain unclear.

1:55 p.m.

Police say a person has been arrested after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle that left two people dead.

A tweet from police advised local people to remain vigilant. It didn't give any details of the person arrested and said police are in the process of "stabilizing the situation."

Police earlier said that several shots were fired and the suspected assailants then fled in a car. They urged residents to stay in their homes or indoors.

1:15 p.m.

Police in the eastern German city of Halle say people are believed to have been killed in what local media reported was a shooting.

A police tweet Wednesday gave no information on the nature of their deployment in the city but said that initial information is that "people were killed." They didn't give a number. They also urged people to stay at home.

The Bild and Middeldeutsche Zeitung newspapers reported that there was a shooting.