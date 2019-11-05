The Latest: Oklahoma officer convicted of 2nd-degree murder

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma City police Sgt. Keith Sweeney, who's charged with second-degree murder for killing Dustin Pigeon in November 2017. A jury is expected to begin deliberations Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in the trial of an Sweeney who fatally shot Pigeon who had doused himself in lighter fluid and was threatening to set himself on fire. (Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) less FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma City police Sgt. Keith Sweeney, who's charged with second-degree murder for killing Dustin Pigeon in November 2017. ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Oklahoma officer convicted of 2nd-degree murder 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on the trial of an Oklahoma City police officer in the shooting of an unarmed man (all times local):

8:04 p.m.

A jury has convicted an Oklahoma City police officer of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man who was threatening to set himself on fire.

The jury on Monday found Sgt. Keith Sweeney guilty in the Nov. 15, 2017, death of 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon. Second-degree murder is punishable by 10 years to life in prison. The jury recommended a 10-year prison sentence. A judge will formally pass sentence at a date still to be set.

Sweeney was among officers responding to reports of a suicidal person and found Pigeon doused in lighter fluid and threatening to set himself on fire in a courtyard.

Prosecutors say Sweeney shot Pigeon after another officer fired a bean bag. An affidavit says Pigeon was unarmed and didn't pose a threat. Two fellow officers also testified that Pigeon posed no threat.

Defense attorney Gary James has said Sweeney didn't know Pigeon was unarmed.

___

3:15 p.m.

A jury has begun deliberating in the trial of an Oklahoma City police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man who had doused himself in lighter fluid and was threatening to set himself on fire.

Sgt. Keith Sweeney is charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 15, 2017, shooting death of 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon. If convicted, he faces 10 years to life in prison. Jurors could decide on a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter.

The 34-year-old Sweeney was among the officers who responded to a 911 call Pigeon had made threatening suicide.

Prosecutors say Sweeney shot Pigeon after another officer fired a bean bag. Two fellow officers testified they didn't believe Pigeon posed a threat.

Sweeney's attorney Gary James says Sweeney didn't know whether Pigeon had a weapon.