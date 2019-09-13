The Latest: No evidence to support sex assault allegations

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct at Pinkerton Academy in New Hampshire: (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Police say there's no evidence to support allegations of sexual assault involving fellow students at a New Hampshire high school.

The headmaster of Pinkerton Academy in Derry sent a letter to the school community on Thursday that the allegations were reported to the state Department of Children and Youth Services.

But on Friday, Derry Police Capt. Vern Thomas released a statement saying that the allegations, which were first made online via Snapchat, yielded no names of possible victims after police conducted "dozens of interviews" with students. Police said they worked with Pinkerton's school resource officer on their investigation.

Thomas said it appears no crimes were committed as alleged in the Snapchat posting.

A spokeswoman for Pinkerton said the school "will continue to encourage honest dialogue with our student body about sexual assault."

___

10 am

A private academy in New Hampshire says authorities are investigating student allegations of sexual assault involving other students at the school.

Timothy Powers, headmaster of Pinkerton Academy, said in a letter to the school community on Thursday the allegations are "deeply disturbing." He said the Derry school learned of them this week and reported them to the New Hampshire Department of Children and Youth Services. The school also contacted an independent investigator to assist with an internal review.

Powers said local law enforcement is aware of the allegations and the Derry school is cooperating as authorities conduct their investigations.

The letter said "we are limited in what we can say about these matters," due to the nature of the allegations and the ongoing investigations.