The Latest: Slovenia police detain 4 human traffickers

A man is assisted by SOS Mediterranee staff during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The Ocean Viking pulled over 70 migrants from a rubber boat north of Libya.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Latest on migration to Europe (all times local):

2 p.m.

Slovenian police have arrested four suspected people smugglers and found 57 migrants being illegally transported through the country.

Police in Novo Mesto said Thursday that the migrants were found at three different locations in southern Slovenia, near the border with Croatia.

They said 35 migrants were found Wednesday in the back of a truck with Italian plates traveling along a main highway near the border crossing with Croatia. Seven more were found further south along the border and 15 others near the town of Kocevje.

Migrants come to Slovenia from neighboring Croatia as they seek to move toward Western Europe. Thousands of other migrants remain stuck in other Balkan countries, like Serbia and Bosnia.

12:50 p.m.

Authorities in Bosnia say a migrant was stabbed to death during a fight in a migrant camp. The alleged perpetrator, also a migrant, was wounded and being treated in hospital.

The local prosecutor's office said the two migrants fought in a tent early Thursday at a migrant camp near the town of Bihac, in northwestern Bosnia.

Hundreds of migrants are staying at the Vucjak camp near the border with European Union member Croatia. International aid groups have criticized the camp as an unfit location because of nearby minefields.

Frustration among the thousands of migrants stuck in Bosnia is immense as they wait for months to cross into Croatia and move on toward Western Europe. Croatian police often turned back migrants several times before they succeed.

12:15 p.m.

Cyprus' interior minister says the European Union's asylum agency is setting up a permanent office on the east Mediterranean island nation to help authorities expedite the burgeoning number of asylum claims.

Constantinos Petrides says Cyprus is the first country to sign a deal with EASO deploying experts to assist processing asylum claims and help curb abuses of the system.

He says the number of EASO experts in Cyprus will soon double to 40 and reach 80 by the end of 2020 to help the country cope with the "disproportionate pressure" it faces.

Petrides met Thursday with EASO chief executive Nina Gregori.

Cyprus says it receives the largest number of asylum claims per capita in the EU, with 8,500 new claims so far this year and 12,500 more still pending.