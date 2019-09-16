The Latest: Lawyer seeks police gag in UNLV student killing

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on a court appearance by a university student accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Las Vegas (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A lawyer for a 21-year-old graduate student accused of killing his ex-girlfriend wants a judge to prohibit police from talking about the murder case.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a judge in North Las Vegas on Monday set a Sept. 23 hearing on the gag order sought by Giovanni Ruiz's attorney, Gabriel Grasso.

Grasso didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Ruiz was arrested last week in the shooting death of 19-year-old Paula Marie Davis, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas economics student whose body was found Sept. 6 in her van at a North Las Vegas park.

Davis' family says Ruiz was a UNLV graduate student who Davis broke up with a few days before her killing.

A police report says Davis described Ruiz as possessive and jealous.

8:15 a.m.

A man accused of killing a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student he was dating is scheduled to appear in court.

KLAS-TV reports that 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz is expected to be arraigned Monday in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Ruiz was arrested last week on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon in the death of 19-year-old Paula Davis.

It's not immediately known whether he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Davis was found dead inside her van in a North Las Vegas park on Sept. 6. The Clark County coroner said she had multiple gunshots to the head.

According to the victim's family, Davis broke up with Ruiz, a UNLV grad student, a few days before her death.