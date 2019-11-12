The Latest: Jury selection starts in activist's second trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on the second trial against a border activist accused of harboring immigrants (all times local):

10:43 a.m.

Jury selection has begun in the second trial against a border activist on accusations that he harbored two immigrant men who had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

The trial against 37-year-old Scott Warren began Tuesday, just months after a jury in Tucson was deadlocked on charges against him.

Warren says he was fulfilling his mission as a humanitarian when he took in two Central American men and provided aid. The government says the men weren't injured and that Warren also helped them evade authorities.

This marks the second time federal prosecutors have tried to get a conviction.

Warren and his group, No More Deaths, say their work leaving water out in the desert and helping injured migrants is increasingly under attack.

______

12 a.m.

The second trial against a border activist accused of harboring immigrants in the country illegally is set to start on Tuesday.

The federal government will once again try to get a conviction against Scott Warren, an Ajo, Arizona, resident, after a jury deadlocked on charges in June.

Warren, 37, says he was fulfilling his mission as a humanitarian aid worker when two Central American men arrived at his group's camp near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The government says he was harboring them and even gave them instructions on how to evade a Border Patrol checkpoint.

Warren and the group he volunteers with, No More Deaths, say humanitarian work at the border is increasingly under attack. Other members of the group have been charged with misdemeanor crimes related to their work.