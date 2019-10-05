The Latest: Jury returning Saturday in ex-officer's trial

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a former Georgia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed man(all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Jury deliberations will resume Saturday morning in the trial of a former Georgia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed man.

Local news media reported jurors in the manslaughter trial of Zechariah Presley adjourned around 8 p.m. Friday without reaching a decision after their first full day of deliberations.

The white ex-officer faces up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted of voluntary manslaughter in death of Tony Green, who was black.

Presley was a Kingsland police officer when Green fled a June 2018 traffic stop. A foot chase ended with a brief struggle between them. Then Presley shot Green eight times.

Darkness and something covering Presley's body camera obscured the details. Presley was recorded telling another officer afterward: "He started taking off. And I fired."

Presley testified Green turned back to face him and he feared Green was armed. Investigators determined Green held a cellphone.

___

10:35 a.m.

A jury has resumed deliberations in the trial of a former Georgia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed man.

Zechariah Presley faces up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted of voluntary manslaughter in death of Tony Green. Jurors returned to the Camden County courthouse Friday after starting deliberations Thursday.

Presley was a Kingsland police officer when Green fled a June 2018 traffic stop. A foot chase ended with a brief struggle between them. Then Presley shot Green eight times.

Darkness and something covering Presley's body camera obscured the details. Presley was recorded telling another officer afterward: "He started taking off. And I fired."

Presley testified Green turned back to face him and he feared Green was armed. Investigators determined Green held a cellphone.