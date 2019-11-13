The Latest: Judge denies new claim in Georgia execution case

This undated file photo made available by the Georgia Department of Corrections, shows inmate Ray Jefferson Cromartie in custody. Cromartie is scheduled to be executed Wednesday evening, Nov. 13, 2019, at the state prison in Jackson, Ga. He was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to death for April 1994’s slaying of Richard Slysz at a Thomasville, Ga., convenience store. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File) less This undated file photo made available by the Georgia Department of Corrections, shows inmate Ray Jefferson Cromartie in custody. Cromartie is scheduled to be executed Wednesday evening, Nov. 13, 2019, at the ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Judge denies new claim in Georgia execution case 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on a Georgia death penalty case (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

A federal judge is denying the most recent appeal of a Georgia man scheduled to be executed Wednesday evening at the state prison in Jackson.

U.S. District Judge Mark Treadwell, in an order late Tuesday, rejected new claims of innocence from Ray Jefferson Cromartie.

Cromatie was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to death for April 1994’s slaying of Thomasville convenience store clerk Richard Slysz.

Treadwell says a new claim from Cromartie’s half-brother claiming he overhead co-defendant Corey Clark say that Clark, not Cromartie, shot the clerk doesn’t provide “new reliable evidence” of Cromartie’s innocence.

The judge also says Cromartie’s lawyers should have offered the evidence before now.

Lawyers for Cromatie are moving to ask the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the judge’s ruling.

___

1:30 a.m.

Georgia prison officials are preparing to execute a man convicted in the killing of a convenience store clerk.

Ray Jefferson Cromartie is scheduled to die Wednesday evening at the state prison in Jackson. He was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to death for April 1994's slaying of Richard Slysz at a Thomasville convenience store.

The state says Cromartie, accompanied by another man, shot Slysz. Authorities say Cromartie also shot and gravely injured another clerk days earlier.

Cromartie says he didn't shoot either clerk. His lawyers still seek DNA testing on evidence from the shootings, but courts have so far rejected them.

The execution was delayed last month after a trial court judge was found to have filed an execution order while Cromartie had a Supreme Court appeal pending.