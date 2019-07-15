The Latest: Feds say fake passport found in Epstein's safe

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Federal prosecutors say a search of Jeffrey Epstein's home safe turned up a bogus passport that listed a Saudi Arabia residence along with "piles of cash" and "dozens of diamonds."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller revealed at a bail hearing Monday that the passport, issued in the 1980s, has a photo of Epstein but a different name. They also cited a mysterious lack of financial records.

The details emerged during a discussion of the financier's assets and whether he would be a flight risk.

Prosecutors said previously that federal agents found a trove of nude photos during the raid on Epstein's mansion following his arrest on sex trafficking charges.

A judge says he will not rule Monday on Epstein's bail, saying he needs more time.

Epstein's lawyers want him released on house arrest.

10:20 a.m.

A judge says he won't decide today about granting financier Jeffrey Epstein bail on charges alleging he sexually abused underage girls.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said Monday he needs more time to consider it.

Prosecutors say Epstein should remain jailed because he's a flight risk and a danger to the public. They revealed an outdated passport with Epstein's photo but a different name was found during a raid at his Manhattan mansion following his July 6 arrest .

Epstein's lawyers have insisted he will not run. They want him released on house arrest to his Manhattan home while he awaits trial.

Prosecutors also warned he could try to influence a growing number of witnesses if he does not remain incarcerated on charges that he recruited and abused dozens of girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

10 a.m.

Financier Jeffrey Epstein has been brought to his Manhattan bail hearing from a nearby federal jail where he's been held since his arrest.

Epstein's lawyers are asking a judge Monday to grant him house arrest in his $77 million mansion. They say he is no threat to flee.

Prosecutors say the well-connected Epstein is a flight risk. They say several more women have contacted them since Epstein's arrest to say he abused them when they were underage.

At least one of Epstein's accusers was seated in the courtroom during the hearing.

Prosecutors say they worry Epstein will try to influence witnesses if he is not incarcerated on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein's lawyers say he's lived a law-abiding life since pleading guilty to Florida solicitation charges in 2008.

1:15 a.m.

Federal prosecutors say several more women have contacted them since financier Jeffrey Epstein's arrest to say he abused them when they were underage.

They cited the contacts in arguing against bail prior to a hearing Monday.

Epstein's lawyers say he's no threat to flee and should await trial under house arrest in his $77 million Manhattan mansion.

Prosecutors, calling him a flight risk and danger, say evidence against him is growing "stronger by the day."

They say they worry Epstein will try to influence witnesses if he is not incarcerated on charges that he recruited and abused dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

Epstein's lawyers, though, say he's lived a law-abiding life since pleading guilty to Florida solicitation charges in 2008.

