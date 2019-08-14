The Latest: Epstein accuser sues his estate, ex-girlfriend

The Latest on the aftermath of Jeffrey Epstein's death (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

A woman who says she was raped by Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager is suing his estate and three of his associates.

Jennifer Araoz filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and three unnamed members of his staff. It is one of many lawsuits expected to be filed by Epstein's accusers after a new state law went into effect Wednesday.

Araoz says Epstein had several sexual encounters with her when she was underage and forcibly raped her in 2002.

The lawsuit blames Maxwell for helping Esptein recruit underage girls.

Maxwell's publicist and lawyers didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment. She has previously denied wrongdoing.

The AP only names alleged sexual assault victims if they consent to being identified, as Araoz has done.

8 a.m.

A person familiar with the probe of Jeffrey Epstein's death at a federal jail says guards are suspected of falsifying log entries to show they were checking on inmates in his unit every half hour, when they actually weren't.

Surveillance video reviewed after the 66-year-old financier's suspected suicide over the weekend shows guards never made some of the checks noted in the log, according to the person familiar with the investigation.

The person wasn't authorized to disclose information and spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

The development comes as the federal jail in Manhattan where Epstein was being held comes under increasing scrutiny in the wake of Epstein's suicide over the weekend.