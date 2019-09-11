The Latest: Defense rests case in woman's baby murder trial

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a woman accused of killing and burying her newborn baby (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The defense has rested its case in the murder trial of a young Ohio woman accused of killing and burying her newborn daughter.

Brooke Skylar Richardson's attorneys say her baby was stillborn.

Warren County Judge Donald Oda II has set closing arguments for Thursday.

A psychologist who evaluated Richardson testified Wednesday in her defense. He says she had a personality disorder that allowed police to manipulate her during interviews.

Mississippi's chief medical examiner also testified, challenging the conclusion that the baby died from "homicidal violence," as a forensic pathologist for the prosecution had said.

Richardson, now 20, could face life in prison if she is convicted.

___

12:45 p.m.

A psychologist testifying at a young woman's murder trial says the woman's personality disorder allowed Ohio police to manipulate her into making incriminating statements she knew weren't true.

Stuart Bassman, of Cincinnati, evaluated 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson, who is accused of killing and burying an unwanted baby daughter after hiding her pregnancy.

Richardson's attorneys say the baby was stillborn.

Bassman testified Wednesday in her defense and said Richardson couldn't stand up for herself because of an intense desire to please authority figures.

He said he was saddened while watching video of Richardson telling police interviewers she heard the baby making sounds and burned her.

The baby's remains were found in her family's backyard in southwest Ohio in July 2017.

Richardson's trial is in its second week. If convicted, she could face life in prison.

___

11:20 a.m.

An Ohio high school English teacher says a young woman accused of killing her newborn baby often showed her thoughtfulness at lunchtime.

Chris Curry testified Wednesday for the defense in 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson's murder trial.

Curry says Richardson would sit at lunch with a student with autism so he wouldn't eat alone. He says she also put money into the boy's lunch account.

Prosecutors say Richardson killed and buried her unwanted baby daughter after hiding her pregnancy. Her defense says the baby was stillborn.

She was 18 when she secretly gave birth in 2017, then buried the infant in her family's backyard in southwest Ohio. Richardson later told a doctor, who alerted police.

Richardson's trial is in its second week. If convicted, she could face life in prison.