Tennessee man dies after confrontation with police

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee police say a man has died after a confrontation with officers as he was trying to get into his former girlfriend’s apartment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 51-year-old Hollis Lewis of Bybee was shot after refusing to comply when Greeneville police ordered him to drop a gun he was using to shoot at his ex-girlfriend’s door.

The TBI said the situation escalated, and two Greeneville officers fired shots, striking the man. Lewis was taken to a hospital. No officers were injured.

Police were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.