Tennessee State suspends quarterback facing rape charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State has suspended quarterback Demry Croft indefinitely following his indictment on rape and sexual battery charges.

The 22-year-old Croft was released from jail Monday on $50,000 bond. He faces six counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery.

The indictment against Croft says he engaged in unlawful sexual conduct and sexual penetration on Dec. 1 without the woman's consent. The indictment says force or coercion was used.

All eight counts involve the same woman.

It was not clear Tuesday whether an attorney was representing Croft.

Croft started Tennessee State's first four games last year before an injury sidelined the Minnesota transfer for the remainder of the season. He completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 888 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed for 146 yards on 38 carries.

He started the final six games of Minnesota's 2017 season before transferring.

Tennessee State opens its season Aug. 31 by hosting Mississippi Valley State.

