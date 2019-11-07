Teens charged in videoed robbery posted to social media

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Four suburban Kansas City high school students have been charged with two Halloween night armed robberies, one of which was recorded and circulated on social media.

The Kansas City Star reports that police in Overland Park, Kansas, say the teens took clothing and electronics in the two robberies, which were committed around 4:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 31. Police found the sport utility that the suspects had been driving around 10:30 p.m. and took the occupants into custody.

The teens are each charged in juvenile court with two felony counts of aggravated robbery. The Star isn't naming the teens because they are minors.

