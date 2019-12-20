Teen killed in hit-and-run crash in northern Montana ID'd

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northern Montana.

The Billings Gazette reports Lacey Kaide Arkinson was struck when she ran into a road near Rocky Boy in Hill County the night of Dec. 12. She was thrown off the side of the road and died at the scene.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Cade Hill says the roads were dry and bare at the time of the crash, and a witness saw at least one dog chasing the girl.