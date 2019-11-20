https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Teen-girl-charged-with-murder-in-deadly-apartment-14848644.php
Teen girl charged with murder in deadly apartment robbery
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A teenage girl has been charged with murder and other counts in the shooting death of a man killed last year during a robbery at a Pittsburgh apartment.
City authorities say the 17-year-old girl lured 24-year-old Julian Carpenter to the apartment where he was killed July 2. He died at a hospital on Nov. 4, nearly four months after the shooting.
The alleged shooter, 20-year-old Onaje Dickinson, was shot and killed two weeks after the robbery by a police officer investigating a similar robbery in Penn Hills.
The teen, who authorities say was a friend of Carpenter’s, is charged with homicide, criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a phone. She remained in custody Wednesday.
