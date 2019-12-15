Teen charged in slaying of mother in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock police say a 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the death his mother, who appeared to have been shot in the head at their home.

Police say Kaelon Presley was arrested Saturday in the slaying of 37-year-old Shondra Miller.

Police say Presley told officers responding to a 911 call that he'd discovered his mother unresponsive with a possible gunshot wound. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that as they investigated, detectives interviewed Presley and later charged him. Police say prosecutors authorized that he could be charged as an adult.

Presley, who is also charged with tampering with physical evidence, remained in Pulaski County Jail on Sunday. Bond had not yet been set and an attorney was not listed for him.

Miller's body has been sent for an autopsy.